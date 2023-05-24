Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tiny but tenacious: arctic-alpine plants are engineers and warning bells

By Sarah H. Watts, PhD researcher in plant ecology and conservation, University of Stirling
Share this article
Why we need to pay more attention to these minute flowers and how they survive in some of the harshest places in the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Happy birthday, Buddha! Why the founder of Buddhism has so many different birthdays around the world
~ Vatican centralizes investigations on claims of Virgin Mary apparitions – but local Catholics have always had a say
~ Anesthesia can cause disturbing sexual hallucinations, leading to lasting psychological trauma
~ Turkey's Erdoğan took a page from US presidents and boosted reelection campaign by claiming to have killed a terrorist
~ ChatGPT and other generative AI could foster science denial and misunderstanding – here's how you can be on alert
~ Peace in Sudan depends on justice for the Darfur genocide
~ Protests break out in Georgia as Russia flight routes resume
~ The rules for Afterpay, Zip and other 'buy now, pay later' providers are changing. What it means for you, and them
~ Victoria shows Australia how to finally abolish stamp duty once and for all
~ Word from The Hill: On the Voice, the Quad, and Indian PM Modi's visit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter