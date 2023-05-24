Turkey's Erdoğan took a page from US presidents and boosted reelection campaign by claiming to have killed a terrorist
By Graig Klein, Assistant Professor of Terrorism & Political Violence, Leiden University
Scott Boddery, Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Law, Gettysburg College
When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan claimed credit on April 30, 2023, for killing Islamic State group leader Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi in Syria, it may not have been simply a straightforward announcement of victory over the leader of a terrorist group.
History suggests the operation against al-Qurashi could have been an effort to boost Erdoğan’s reelection campaign.
When the results…
