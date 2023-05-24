Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peace in Sudan depends on justice for the Darfur genocide

By Mukesh Kapila, Professor Emeritus in Global Health & Humanitarian Affairs, University of Manchester
I asked the pilot to deviate from our approved flight path and go low over Darfur. It was 2003 and I was the United Nations Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator in Sudan investigating reports of violence. What I saw was a genocide unfolding on my watch.

This was a decade after the 1994 Rwanda genocide, which I also witnessed first hand, and where we had sworn “never again”. But here I was in Darfur watching…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
