Human Rights Observatory

Why are killer whales attacking boats? Expert Q&A

By Luke Rendell, Reader in Biology, University of St Andrews
Orcas living off Europe’s Iberian coast recently struck and sunk a yacht in the Strait of Gibraltar. Scientists suspect that this is the third vessel this subpopulation of killer whales has capsized since May 2020, when a female orca believed to be the originator of this behaviour suffered a traumatic encounter with a boat.

In most reported cases, orcas are biting, bending and breaking off the rudders of sailboats.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
