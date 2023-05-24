Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria shows Australia how to finally abolish stamp duty once and for all

By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Major state tax reforms are few and far between in Australia, which is what makes Tuesday‘s Victorian budget very, very significant.

Victoria’s government announced it will abolish stamp duty for commercial and industrial properties and replace it with an annual property tax.

The Victorian model shows how state governments could abolish all property stamp duties once and for all – including stamp duties on homes.

Stamp duty is a bad tax


Originally intended…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
