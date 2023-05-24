Tolerance.ca
Word from The Hill: On the Voice, the Quad, and Indian PM Modi's visit

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In this podcast, @michellegrattan and @amandadunn10 discuss Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and his rock-star welcome, The Voice, and the G7 and Quad meetings in JapanThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
