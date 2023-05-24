Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Male video game characters speak twice as much as females, largest study of its kind reveals

By Seán Roberts, Lecturer in Linguistics, Cardiff University
Steph Rennick, University of Glasgow
Video games are played by nearly three billion people worldwide and make more money annually than the film industry. Around 50% of gamers are female but gaming has chronic problems with gender bias.


© The Conversation -
