Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Backsliding on Religious Freedom Promises

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Muslim worshippers pray during Friday prayers at the Khazrati Imam Mosque in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, October 22, 2021. © 2021 Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP The Uzbek government is restricting religious freedom despite promises to eliminate restrictions The Uzbekistan authorities still consider legitimate expression of religious sentiment or belief “extremism,” and peaceful religious communities and individuals are paying the price. Uzbek authorities should ensure that rights-violating provisions related to freedom of religion in the Criminal Code and in the 2021 religion law…


© Human Rights Watch -
