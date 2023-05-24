Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Meta just copped a A$1.9bn fine for keeping EU data in the US. But why should users care where data are stored?

By Paul Haskell-Dowland, Professor of Cyber Security Practice, Edith Cowan University
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has just been hit with an eye-watering €1.2 billion fine (about A$1.9 billion) for breaches of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

Unfortunately for Meta and its shareholders, earlier penalties mean it now faces a total fine amount close to A$4 billion.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
