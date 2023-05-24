Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even after his death, Rolf Harris' artwork will stand as reminders of his criminal acts

By Gregory Dale, Lecturer, TC Beirne School of Law, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Australian entertainer and artist Rolf Harris has died at the age of 93.

After a prominent career as an artist, particularly in the UK, in 2014 Harris was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault.

For his victims, his death might help to close a painful chapter of their lives.

However, what will become of the prodigious output of the disgraced artist?

Jack of all trades, master of none


Harris…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Protests break out in Georgia as flight routes resume with Russia
~ Meta just copped a A$1.9bn fine for keeping EU data in the US. But why should users care where data are stored?
~ Cooperation with the US could drive Australia’s clean energy shift – but we must act fast
~ Why doesn't Australia have greater transparency around Taser use by police?
~ 60 years of African unity: what's failed and what's succeeded
~ EU: Flawed Reliance on Audits for Raw Materials Rules
~ Mexico: Public Accountability, Privacy Under Threat
~ Thailand: Lao Refugee Gunned Down
~ Journalists from Serbian KRIK convicted for criticizing SLAPP suits against newsroom
~ Vietnam: Activist Charged With “Propaganda”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter