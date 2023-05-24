Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

60 years of African unity: what's failed and what's succeeded

By Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist, University of the Western Cape
Africa Day this year marks 60 years since the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). The anniversary begs the question: How much of the vision of the OAU’s founding fathers has been realised 60 years on? What would not be there but for the efforts of the organisation and its successor the African Union?

There were two competing visions lobbying at the founding. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s president, in his Africa…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
