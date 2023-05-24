Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Flawed Reliance on Audits for Raw Materials Rules

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and EU Commissioner Thierry Breton during a press conference on EU Critical Raw Materials Act and EU Competitiveness in Brussels, Belgium on March 16, 2023. © 2023 Sipa via AP Images (Brussels) – European governments risk relying too much on voluntary audit and certification initiatives to protect rights in European Union minerals supply chains, Human Rights Watch said in a question-and-answer document released today. EU laws, including the draft Critical Raw Minerals Act released in March 2023, need to recognize…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
