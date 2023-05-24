Australia is in a unique position to eliminate the bee-killing Varroa mite. Here's what happens if we don't
By Scarlett Howard, Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences, Monash University
Alexander Mikheyev, Group Leader, Mikheyev Group - Evolutionary genomics, Australian National University
Emily Remnant, Lecturer, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Simon Tierney, Research fellow, Western Sydney University
Théotime Colin, Macquarie University
Australia is the last continent to be invaded by the dangerous honey bee parasite, and has an opportunity to be the first to eradicate it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 23, 2023