Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Activist Charged With “Propaganda”

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Bui Tuan Lam at Vietnam’s Universal Periodic Review session at the United Nations Human Rights Council, Geneva, February 2014.  © 2014 Private (Bangkok) – A Vietnamese rights activist, Bui Tuan Lam, is scheduled to go on trial on May 25, 2023, on charges of propaganda against the state for his online criticism of the government. If the court convicts him at his trial on May 25, 2023, he faces up to 12 years in prison under article 117(1) of the penal code. The authorities should drop the charges against him. Over the past decade, Bui Tuan Lam has publicly advocated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
