Travelers will refuse an upgrade to sit near a loved one -- new research into when people want to share experiences
By Ximena Garcia-Rada, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Texas A&M University
Michael Norton, Professor of Business Administration, Harvard University
Rebecca K. Ratner, Professor of Marketing, University of Maryland
New research on our desire to create shared memories with the people we care about offers insights for companies that want to improve their customer service.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 23, 2023