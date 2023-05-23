Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Free public transport is a great start – but young people won’t give NZ governments a free ride on climate change

By Kate Prendergast, Post-Doctoral Fellow in Political Science, University of Canterbury
Bronwyn Hayward, Professor of Politics, University of Canterbury
Share this article
Budget 2023’s investment in public transport will have far-reaching benefits for the climate and for overall wellbeing. But our study shows young people want much more.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Travelers will refuse an upgrade to sit near a loved one -- new research into when people want to share experiences
~ What we're aiming to achieve with our fundraising bicycle ride—and the details of the route
~ Human activities are adversely affecting Barbados’ gullies
~ World's oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on South Africa's Cape south coast
~ Indian activists call for recognition of queer relationships beyond marriage
~ NZ’s gas problem: phasing out natural gas in homes demands affordable alternatives first
~ Live performance meets digital to create a powerful love story in the opera ‘Orphée+’
~ Biden's cancelled Australia-PNG trip was a missed opportunity – but a US debt crisis would hurt a lot more
~ Alluring, classic, glamorous: the history of the martini cocktail
~ 10 ways to help the boys in your life read for enjoyment (not just for school)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter