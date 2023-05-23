Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian activists call for recognition of queer relationships beyond marriage

By Sohini Chatterjee, PhD Candidate & Vanier Scholar in Gender, Sexuality, and Women's Studies, Western University
Share this article
Trans and queer kinships provide emotional as well as material supports and care. But legalizing marriage alone would ignore such kinship ties.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What we're aiming to achieve with our fundraising bicycle ride—and the details of the route
~ Human activities are adversely affecting Barbados’ gullies
~ World's oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on South Africa's Cape south coast
~ NZ’s gas problem: phasing out natural gas in homes demands affordable alternatives first
~ Live performance meets digital to create a powerful love story in the opera ‘Orphée+’
~ Biden's cancelled Australia-PNG trip was a missed opportunity – but a US debt crisis would hurt a lot more
~ Alluring, classic, glamorous: the history of the martini cocktail
~ 10 ways to help the boys in your life read for enjoyment (not just for school)
~ Drinking fountains in every town won't fix all our water issues – but it's a healthy start
~ Is NATO to blame for the Russo-Ukrainian war? It's complicated, explains historian Serhii Plokhy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter