Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Live performance meets digital to create a powerful love story in the opera ‘Orphée+’

By Erin Alice Cowling, Associate Professor of Spanish, Department of Humanities, MacEwan University
Jessica M Romney, Assistant Professor of Classics, MacEwan University
The 2022-2023 season is the first for the Edmonton Opera since its pandemic shutdown in March 2020. Globally, the pandemic forced performers to abandon live performance. After it became clear that this was more than a short shutdown, many performers turned to digital means.

Now live performance practitioners are, to varying degrees, embracing and critically…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
