Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alluring, classic, glamorous: the history of the martini cocktail

By Ursula Kennedy, Lecturer of Wine Science, University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
The martini cocktail has existed in a number of guises throughout its ice cold, crisp life – including many questionable modern variations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What we're aiming to achieve with our fundraising bicycle ride—and the details of the route
~ Human activities are adversely affecting Barbados’ gullies
~ World's oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on South Africa's Cape south coast
~ Indian activists call for recognition of queer relationships beyond marriage
~ NZ’s gas problem: phasing out natural gas in homes demands affordable alternatives first
~ Live performance meets digital to create a powerful love story in the opera ‘Orphée+’
~ Biden's cancelled Australia-PNG trip was a missed opportunity – but a US debt crisis would hurt a lot more
~ 10 ways to help the boys in your life read for enjoyment (not just for school)
~ Drinking fountains in every town won't fix all our water issues – but it's a healthy start
~ Is NATO to blame for the Russo-Ukrainian war? It's complicated, explains historian Serhii Plokhy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter