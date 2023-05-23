Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drinking fountains in every town won't fix all our water issues – but it's a healthy start

By John Charles Skinner, Senior Research Fellow, Indigenous Health, Macquarie University
Kylie Gwynne, Senior Lecturer, Health Leadership, Macquarie University
Tom Calma, Chancellor, University of Canberra
Water plays a significant role in Aboriginal culture. The Fish Traps in Brewarrina, Baiame’s Ngunnhu, for example, were built by eight clan groups and continue to sustainably fish the Barwon River.

Respect for and understanding…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
