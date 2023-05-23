Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is NATO to blame for the Russo-Ukrainian war? It's complicated, explains historian Serhii Plokhy

By Mark Edele, Hansen Professor in History, Deputy Dean, The University of Melbourne
There are no polemics in Serhii Plokhy’s book about the Russo-Ukranian war. The Ukranian historian lets the facts speak – showing remarkable restraint.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
