Coffee, brought to you by bees: a case study in how restoring habitat is a win-win for forests and farmers
By Sofía López-Cubillos, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Rebecca K. Runting, Senior Lecturer in Spatial Sciences and ARC DECRA Fellow, The University of Melbourne
The optimal trade-off between restoring habitat and crop production hinges on pollinators. A new study shows giving pollinators more natural habitat on the farm leads to big increases in production.
- Tuesday, May 23, 2023