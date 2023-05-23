The world's worst animal disease is killing frogs worldwide. A testing breakthrough could help save them
By Kaya Klop-Toker, Conservation Biology Researcher, University of Newcastle
Karthikeyan Vasudevan, Chief Scientist, CSIR - Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology
The chytrid fungal disease has been decimating frog populations worldwide for decades, and research progress has been slow. A new method for detecting the disease could help change its course.
- Tuesday, May 23, 2023