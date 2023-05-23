How to fool a mouse: ‘chemical camouflage’ can hide crops and cut losses by over 60%
By Finn Cameron Gillies Parker, PhD candidate, University of Sydney
Catherine Price, Discovery Early Career Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Jenna Bytheway, Senior Research Officer in Conservation Biology, University of Sydney
Peter Banks, Professor of Conservation Biology, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Rodents destroy around 70 million tonnes of grain each year. What if we could trick them into looking elsewhere for their food?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 23, 2023