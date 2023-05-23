In the Alberta election, the stakes are high for 2SLGBTQ+ youth
By Leah Hamilton, Professor, Department of General Management & Human Resources, and Department of Psychology (cross-appointed), Mount Royal University
Corinne L. Mason, Associate Professor, Women's and Gender Studies, Mount Royal University
Irene Shankar, Associate Professor, Sociology, Mount Royal University
How Alberta votes on May 29 will either pave the way for 2SLGBTQ+ youth to be affirmed in their identities or it will create a formal pathway for homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in the province.
- Tuesday, May 23, 2023