Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the Alberta election, the stakes are high for 2SLGBTQ+ youth

By Leah Hamilton, Professor, Department of General Management & Human Resources, and Department of Psychology (cross-appointed), Mount Royal University
Corinne L. Mason, Associate Professor, Women's and Gender Studies, Mount Royal University
Irene Shankar, Associate Professor, Sociology, Mount Royal University
How Alberta votes on May 29 will either pave the way for 2SLGBTQ+ youth to be affirmed in their identities or it will create a formal pathway for homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in the province.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
