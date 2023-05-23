Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Five rare and unusual psychiatric syndromes – including one where people believe they are dead

By Mark Griffiths, Director of the International Gaming Research Unit and Professor of Behavioural Addiction, Nottingham Trent University
Most people are familiar with psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, but some conditions are so rare that many psychiatrists won’t come across a single case in their professional lives. Here I present five of the rarest – and strangest – syndromes known to psychiatry.

1. Fregoli syndrome


Fregoli syndrome is where someone believes that different people are in fact the same person who just changes their appearance. People with this syndrome often feel persecuted by those they believe…The Conversation


