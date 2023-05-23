Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: what we know so far about reports of battles being fought across the border in Russia

By Gavin E L Hall, Teaching Fellow, Political Science and International Security, University of Strathclyde
Share this article
Reports have emerged of fighting inside Russia involving pro-Ukraine or anti-Putin troops engaged in combat in the Belgorod Oblast. This is a region close to Russia’s border with Ukraine, with a mixed Russian and Ukrainian ethnic population. It is widely reported that Russia has urgently moved nuclear weapons from a storage facility in the region.

Details are sketchy so far, but the fighting is reported to involve the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR) and other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Post at your own risk': An interview with Indian journalist Srishti Jaswal
~ Five rare and unusual psychiatric syndromes – including one where people believe they are dead
~ Expert Q&A: why are killer whales attacking boats?
~ Satanism, ritual cults and Hollywood: debunking 'satanic panic' conspiracy theories
~ Cannabis can have serious health effects that Canadians may not be aware of, like nonstop vomiting and heart issues
~ Taiwan denied access to the World Health Assembly: Interview with Taiwan representative Chen Hsin-Hsin
~ Sanctions against violators of women’s rights: A political lens
~ New approach to teaching computer science could broaden the subject's appeal
~ White House plan to combat antisemitism needs to take on centuries of hatred, discrimination and even lynching in America
~ Salman Rushdie renews fight against book-banning -- 3 essential articles on right-wing challenges to what schoolkids can read
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter