Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Expert Q&A: why are killer whales attacking boats?

By Luke Rendell, Reader in Biology, University of St Andrews
Share this article
Orcas living off Europe’s Iberian coast recently struck and sunk a yacht in the Strait of Gibraltar. Scientists suspect that this is the third vessel this subpopulation of killer whales has capsized since May 2020, when a female orca believed to be the originator of this behaviour suffered a traumatic encounter with a boat.

In most reported cases, orcas are biting, bending and breaking off the rudders of sailboats.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Post at your own risk': An interview with Indian journalist Srishti Jaswal
~ Five rare and unusual psychiatric syndromes – including one where people believe they are dead
~ Ukraine war: what we know so far about reports of battles being fought across the border in Russia
~ Satanism, ritual cults and Hollywood: debunking 'satanic panic' conspiracy theories
~ Cannabis can have serious health effects that Canadians may not be aware of, like nonstop vomiting and heart issues
~ Taiwan denied access to the World Health Assembly: Interview with Taiwan representative Chen Hsin-Hsin
~ Sanctions against violators of women’s rights: A political lens
~ New approach to teaching computer science could broaden the subject's appeal
~ White House plan to combat antisemitism needs to take on centuries of hatred, discrimination and even lynching in America
~ Salman Rushdie renews fight against book-banning -- 3 essential articles on right-wing challenges to what schoolkids can read
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS