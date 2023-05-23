Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cannabis can have serious health effects that Canadians may not be aware of, like nonstop vomiting and heart issues

By Kristen Yeh, PhD Candidate, Environmental Chemistry, University of Toronto
Share this article
Potential long-term, serious consequences of cannabis use include severe cyclical vomiting and a form of cardiomyopathy sometimes called ‘broken heart syndrome.’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Post at your own risk': An interview with Indian journalist Srishti Jaswal
~ Five rare and unusual psychiatric syndromes – including one where people believe they are dead
~ Ukraine war: what we know so far about reports of battles being fought across the border in Russia
~ Expert Q&A: why are killer whales attacking boats?
~ Satanism, ritual cults and Hollywood: debunking 'satanic panic' conspiracy theories
~ Taiwan denied access to the World Health Assembly: Interview with Taiwan representative Chen Hsin-Hsin
~ Sanctions against violators of women’s rights: A political lens
~ New approach to teaching computer science could broaden the subject's appeal
~ White House plan to combat antisemitism needs to take on centuries of hatred, discrimination and even lynching in America
~ Salman Rushdie renews fight against book-banning -- 3 essential articles on right-wing challenges to what schoolkids can read
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter