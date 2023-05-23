Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taiwan denied access to the World Health Assembly: Interview with Taiwan representative Chen Hsin-Hsin

By Filip Noubel
As the World Health Organization holds its annual World Health Assembly, Taiwan continues to be refused entry to key discussions about global public health in an post-pandemic world.


© Global Voices -
