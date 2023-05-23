Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

More than two dozen cities and states are suing Big Oil over climate change – they just got a boost from the US Supreme Court

By Patrick Parenteau, Professor of Law Emeritus, Vermont Law & Graduate School
John Dernbach, Professor of Law, Widener University
Honolulu, Baltimore, Charleston, S.C. and several other cities harmed by rising seas and extreme weather are suing the oil industry. At stake is who pays for the staggering costs of climate change.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
