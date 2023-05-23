Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sign language is set to become South Africa's 12th official language after a long fight for recognition

By Theo du Plessis, Professor Emeritus, University of the Free State
Sign language is on its way to become the 12th official language in South Africa after parliament recently agreed to amend the constitution to this end. The move will bring to fruition three decades of a struggle to empower the country’s deaf community. An official language has legal status in a state and serves as the language of administrationThe Conversation


© The Conversation
