Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cholera in South Africa: a symptom of two decades of continued sewage pollution and neglect

By Anja du Plessis, Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Water Resource Management, University of South Africa
Share this article
The current cholera outbreak is not necessarily an issue with potable water. It’s the result of a combination of factors including dysfunctional and non-compliant wastewater treatment works.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taiwan denied access to the World Health Assembly: Interview with Taiwan representative Chen Hsin-Hsin
~ Sanctions against violators of women’s rights: A political lens
~ New approach to teaching computer science could broaden the subject's appeal
~ White House plan to combat antisemitism needs to take on centuries of hatred, discrimination and even lynching in America
~ Salman Rushdie renews fight against book-banning -- 3 essential articles on right-wing challenges to what schoolkids can read
~ Coca-Cola's biggest challenge in greening its operations is its own global marketing strategy
~ What Greek mythology teaches us about women’s resistance and rebellion
~ Is generative AI bad for the environment? A computer scientist explains the carbon footprint of ChatGPT and its cousins
~ More than two dozen cities and states are suing Big Oil over climate change – they just got a boost from the US Supreme Court
~ Sign language is set to become South Africa's 12th official language after a long fight for recognition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter