Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turmeric: here's how it actually measures up to health claims

By Duane Mellor, Lead for Evidence-Based Medicine and Nutrition, Aston Medical School, Aston University
Share this article
Turmeric has been used by humans for more than 4,000 years. As well as cooking and cosmetics, it’s been a staple of the traditional medicine practice of Ayurveda, used to treat a variety of conditions from arthritis to wind.

Even today turmeric remains a popular health supplement. There are plenty of articles and social media posts claiming the benefits of this spice for everything from brain function to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Up to one in six recent migrants are paid less than the minimum wage. Here’s why
~ How Alien mutated from a sci-fi horror film into a multimedia universe
~ How we stop floating wind turbines the size of skyscrapers from drifting away
~ Degrowth isn't the same as a recession – it's an alternative to growing the economy forever
~ Victoria bites a $117 billion bullet, and begins the long march of land tax reform
~ After the chainsaws, the quiet: Victoria's rapid exit from native forest logging is welcome – and long overdue
~ Viet Nam: Drop trumped-up charges against activist behind ‘Salt Bae’ satire video
~ Divided Indian diaspora in Australia tops concerns for Narendra Modi visit
~ Explainer: A historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise
~ Will Jim Chalmers' budget drive up inflation? Not likely – and here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter