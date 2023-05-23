Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After the chainsaws, the quiet: Victoria's rapid exit from native forest logging is welcome – and long overdue

By David Lindenmayer, Professor, The Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Chris Taylor, Research Fellow, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Victoria’s native forests will be free from logging by the end of the year. That’s big news for our threatened species and fragmented forestsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
