Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Viet Nam: Drop trumped-up charges against activist behind ‘Salt Bae’ satire video

By Amnesty International
Vietnamese authorities must immediately drop ‘propaganda against the state’ charges against activist Bui Tuan Lam, who faces up to 12 years in prison, Amnesty International Interim Deputy Regional Director for Research Montse Ferrer said ahead of Lam’s expected trial on 24 May. “Vietnamese authorities must drop these trumped-up charges and immediately and unconditionally release Bui […] The post Viet Nam: Drop trumped-up charges against activist behind ‘Salt Bae’ satire video appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
