Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Explainer: A historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise

By Ayesha Jehangir, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the Centre for Media Transition, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
How did Pakistan Army grow from 140,000 men in 1947 into the world’s seventh most powerful army, and arguably the country’s “king maker” institution?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
