Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will Jim Chalmers' budget drive up inflation? Not likely – and here's why

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
The proposition that cutting prices will stoke inflation is a hard one to get your head around, even if you are an economist.

Yet it has been seriously put forward as a critique of this month’s budget; the one in which Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced measures that will take the edge off electricity and gas prices, the price of prescriptions and some visits to the doctor,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Divided Indian diaspora in Australia tops concerns for Narendra Modi visit
~ Explainer: A historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise
~ Poland: Proposed Law Threatens Children’s Rights
~ Mapping a different kind of bicycle tour
~ Teaching Afro-Brazilian history still faces challenges, despite 20 years as law
~ Jamaica ‘celebrates’ the 75th anniversary of Windrush, but should it?
~ Good vibrations: how listening to the sounds of soil helps us monitor and restore forest health
~ Around half of kids getting neurodevelopmental assessment show signs of mental distress. We can support them better
~ Fewer women receive research grants – but the reasons are more complicated than you'd think
~ Stan Grant's new book asks: how do we live with the weight of our history?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter