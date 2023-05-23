Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Proposed Law Threatens Children’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People attend a “Stop Lex Czarnek” protest at the Main Square in Krakow, Poland on February 15, 2022. © 2022 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via AP Photo (London) – Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has published proposed legislation that, if passed, would undermine children’s rights to education, health, and information, Human Rights Watch said. On May 4, 2023, the PiS announced its draft amendment to the Education Law Act called “Protect Children, Support Parents,” which would restrict access to schools for nongovernment organizations providing sexuality education.…


© Human Rights Watch -
