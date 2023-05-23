Good vibrations: how listening to the sounds of soil helps us monitor and restore forest health
By Jake M Robinson, Ecologist and Researcher, Flinders University
Carlos Abrahams, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Biology - Director of Bioacoustics, Nottingham Trent University
Martin Breed, Associate Professor in Biology, Flinders University
Acoustic technology allows us to listen to the sounds produced by the creatures in forest soils. A new study shows it’s a reliable way to monitor the biodiversity and health of the soil and forest.
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 22, 2023