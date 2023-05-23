Fewer women receive research grants – but the reasons are more complicated than you'd think
By Isabelle Kingsley, Senior Research Associate at the Office of the Women in STEM Ambassador, UNSW Sydney
Emma Johnston, Professor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research), University of Sydney
Eve Slavich, Statistical Consultant, UNSW Sydney
Lisa A Williams, Associate Professor, School of Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Lisa Harvey-Smith, Australian Government Women in STEM Ambassador, Professor of Practice, UNSW Sydney
Overall, women receive a smaller share of research funding – but it’s not due to how applications are weighed up. The problem starts with the workforce itself.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 22, 2023