Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fewer women receive research grants – but the reasons are more complicated than you'd think

By Isabelle Kingsley, Senior Research Associate at the Office of the Women in STEM Ambassador, UNSW Sydney
Emma Johnston, Professor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research), University of Sydney
Eve Slavich, Statistical Consultant, UNSW Sydney
Lisa A Williams, Associate Professor, School of Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Lisa Harvey-Smith, Australian Government Women in STEM Ambassador, Professor of Practice, UNSW Sydney
Overall, women receive a smaller share of research funding – but it’s not due to how applications are weighed up. The problem starts with the workforce itself.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
