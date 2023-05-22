Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From mangroves to fjords, coastal ecosystems can take up or emit greenhouse gases. But globally, they're a vital sink

By Judith Rosentreter, Senior research fellow, Southern Cross University
Bradley Eyre, Professor of Biogeochemistry, Director of the Centre for Coastal Biogeochemistry, Southern Cross University
Share this article
Mangroves and salt marshes pump out methane – but soak up carbon dioxide. Overall, the world’s coasts are a net greenhouse sink – and we must preserve themThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stan Grant's new book asks: how do we live with the weight of our history?
~ 'We can no longer justify unpaid labour': why uni students need to be paid for work placements
~ Study finds 2 billion people will struggle to survive in a warming world – and these parts of Australia are most vulnerable
~ Hulu's The Great depicts her as humorous and vulgar – the real Catherine the Great is perhaps even more interesting
~ What is Bluesky and how's it different to Twitter?
~ Does my treatment work? How major medical reviews can be 'gold standard' evidence, yet flawed
~ The real cost of your chocolate habit: new research reveals the bittersweet truth of cocoa farming in Africa's forests
~ El Salvador: Renewed state of emergency undermines right to fair trial
~ South Africa's 10 year-olds are struggling to read -- it can be fixed
~ Khartoum: the creation and the destruction of a modern African city
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter