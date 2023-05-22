Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Study finds 2 billion people will struggle to survive in a warming world – and these parts of Australia are most vulnerable

By Annabelle Workman, Research Fellow, Melbourne Climate Futures and Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Kathryn Bowen, Professor - Environment, Climate and Global Health at Melbourne Climate Futures and Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Humans prospered in a stable climate. But conditions are changing. Research out today shows 2 billion people will be pushed out of the habitable zone by 2.7C warming. Why? What does this mean for us?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stan Grant's new book asks: how do we live with the weight of our history?
~ 'We can no longer justify unpaid labour': why uni students need to be paid for work placements
~ From mangroves to fjords, coastal ecosystems can take up or emit greenhouse gases. But globally, they're a vital sink
~ Hulu's The Great depicts her as humorous and vulgar – the real Catherine the Great is perhaps even more interesting
~ What is Bluesky and how's it different to Twitter?
~ Does my treatment work? How major medical reviews can be 'gold standard' evidence, yet flawed
~ The real cost of your chocolate habit: new research reveals the bittersweet truth of cocoa farming in Africa's forests
~ El Salvador: Renewed state of emergency undermines right to fair trial
~ South Africa's 10 year-olds are struggling to read -- it can be fixed
~ Khartoum: the creation and the destruction of a modern African city
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter