Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The real cost of your chocolate habit: new research reveals the bittersweet truth of cocoa farming in Africa's forests

By Wilma Hart, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Queensland
Share this article
By generating new high-resolution maps, researchers found cocoa plantations were causing far worse forest destruction in West Africa than previously thought.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stan Grant's new book asks: how do we live with the weight of our history?
~ 'We can no longer justify unpaid labour': why uni students need to be paid for work placements
~ From mangroves to fjords, coastal ecosystems can take up or emit greenhouse gases. But globally, they're a vital sink
~ Study finds 2 billion people will struggle to survive in a warming world – and these parts of Australia are most vulnerable
~ Hulu's The Great depicts her as humorous and vulgar – the real Catherine the Great is perhaps even more interesting
~ What is Bluesky and how's it different to Twitter?
~ Does my treatment work? How major medical reviews can be 'gold standard' evidence, yet flawed
~ El Salvador: Renewed state of emergency undermines right to fair trial
~ South Africa's 10 year-olds are struggling to read -- it can be fixed
~ Khartoum: the creation and the destruction of a modern African city
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter