Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Renewed state of emergency undermines right to fair trial

Share this article
The decision by El Salvador to extend a state of emergency aimed at cracking down on gangs undermines the right to fair trial, three experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said on Monday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stan Grant's new book asks: how do we live with the weight of our history?
~ 'We can no longer justify unpaid labour': why uni students need to be paid for work placements
~ From mangroves to fjords, coastal ecosystems can take up or emit greenhouse gases. But globally, they're a vital sink
~ Study finds 2 billion people will struggle to survive in a warming world – and these parts of Australia are most vulnerable
~ Hulu's The Great depicts her as humorous and vulgar – the real Catherine the Great is perhaps even more interesting
~ What is Bluesky and how's it different to Twitter?
~ Does my treatment work? How major medical reviews can be 'gold standard' evidence, yet flawed
~ The real cost of your chocolate habit: new research reveals the bittersweet truth of cocoa farming in Africa's forests
~ South Africa's 10 year-olds are struggling to read -- it can be fixed
~ Khartoum: the creation and the destruction of a modern African city
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter