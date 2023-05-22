Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's 10 year-olds are struggling to read -- it can be fixed

By Karen Roux, Senior Lecturer in Assessment and Quality Assurance, University of Pretoria
Share this article
More than 80% of South Africa’s grade 4 pupils – who are on average nine or 10 years old – cannot read for meaning. That means they can’t answer basic questions about or draw inferences from a text they’re reading. This worrying statistic emerged from the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), which were released by the country’s basic education minister,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Khartoum: the creation and the destruction of a modern African city
~ Dangote launches Africa's biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria
~ Why Wimbledon’s reversal of their ban on Russian players is good for players, fans and the tennis sports industry
~ Chronic pain can be objectively measured using brain signals – new research
~ Credit payment holidays reduced the mental health effects of debt during COVID – new research
~ Women's secret war: the inside story of how the US military sent female soldiers on covert combat missions to Afghanistan
~ Dubious partnerships: new plans to curb wrongdoing by UK-registered firms are riddled with loopholes
~ Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: how the game’s glitches gained a fandom of their own
~ Why surfing can be beneficial for people with brain injuries
~ Curious Kids: who was the first person to speak English?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS