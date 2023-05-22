Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Wimbledon’s reversal of their ban on Russian players is good for players, fans and the tennis sports industry

By Jonathan Peter Skinner, Reader in Anthropology of Events, University of Surrey
Can Wimbledon 2023 regain its status as the number one grand slam on the tennis tour? It certainly has the potential to achieve this status with the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club’s (AELTC) reversing its ban on Russian and Belarusian tennis players.

This action allows these players to now compete as “neutrals” at Wimbledon and ends a year-long stance against their participation. It is a smart strategic and financial move…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
