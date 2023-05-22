Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why surfing can be beneficial for people with brain injuries

By Katie Gibbs, Research and Innovation Assistant and PhD Student of Psychology at Swansea University, Swansea University
Andrew H Kemp, Professor and Personal Chair, Swansea University
Zoe Fisher, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Swansea University
Nothing quite beats riding a wave for the first time. And our research suggests you don’t have to be a pro to benefit from the power of the sea. We have found that surfing can help people with brain injuries live more engaged and meaningful lives.

In addition to physical impairments, acquired brain injury can cause difficulties with processing information, regulating emotions and socialising. Many people with brain injuries can struggle to return to work or engage in exercise and…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
