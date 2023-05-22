Tolerance.ca
Curious Kids: who was the first person to speak English?

By Ad Putter, Professor of Medieval English Literature, University of Bristol
Who was the first person to speak English? – Grace, aged eight, Belfast, Northern Ireland

The first speaker of English did not sound like you or me. That’s because language changes all the time. You have probably noticed that the language of your grandparents differs from yours. You can imagine then how very different English was when it was first spoken in Britain many centuries ago.

The earliest speakers of English spoke Old English. I am using the word “speakers” because there must have been more than one speaker: after all, we use language to talk to…The Conversation


