Human Rights Observatory

AI is already being used in the legal system - we need to pay more attention to how we use it

By Morgiane Noel, PhD Candidate, Environmental Law, Human Rights, European Law., Trinity College Dublin
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become such a part of our daily lives that it’s hard to avoid – even if we might not recognise it.

While ChatGPT and the use of algorithms in social media get lots of attention, an important area where AI promises to have an impact is law.

The idea of AI deciding guilt in legal proceedings may seem far-fetched, but it’s one we now need to give serious consideration to.

That’s because it raises questions about the compatibility of AI with conducting fair trials. The EU has enacted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
